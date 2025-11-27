What happens if Bengals lose to Ravens tonight on Thanksgiving in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season?

The Cincinnati Bengals can no longer afford another defeat. If they lose to the Baltimore Ravens, their dire situation will become significantly worse, with their probability of reaching the playoffs, already almost non-existent, becoming nearly impossible. Thanksgiving night could turn into a nightmare for the Bengals.

If the Bengals lose to Ravens, their current 1% probability of reaching the playoffs will drop to less than that percentage, in short, almost nothing. Allowing the Ravens to win would put them one step closer to being officially eliminated from the playoff race.

Playing on the road has been a nightmare for the Bengals this season. They have won only one game away from home: a 17-16 victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 when Joe Burrow was healthy, which was initially seen as a good sign.

Season to forget for the Bengals

The Bengals enter the Thanksgiving game against the Ravens with a 3-8 record, a severely disappointing outcome after their strong start to the season. They have won only one game in their last nine contests (against the Steelers), making it obvious that this year will be one to forget.

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Should they miss the playoffs, it would be the third consecutive year the Bengals have been excluded. While 2023 and 2024 were years with positive records (9-8 in both seasons), this is likely to be their first losing season in nearly five years, a feat they haven’t endured since 2020 (4-11).

When did the Bengals lose the most games?

The Bengals have suffered seasons with 14 losses twice: first in 2002 with two wins and 14 defeats, and again in 2019 with the same record. In the six years Zac Taylor has been the head coach, the Bengals have only reached the postseason twice.