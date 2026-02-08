What time is the national anthem at the 2026 Super Bowl LX? Pregame schedule

Hours before kickoff, the SB’s pregame ritual begins to unfold with music, ceremony and timed moments that set the emotional tone for the night. Among them, the national anthem remains the most anticipated pause before play.

Super Bowl LX in 2026 follows that same tradition, weaving performances and introductions into a tightly measured schedule. Every second carries weight as the stadium atmosphere builds toward the opening snap.

Finding the exact anthem timing means tracing the rhythm of the entire NFL pregame show, where spectacle meets precision and one familiar song signals that football’s biggest stage is finally ready to begin.

What time will Charlie Puth sing the national anthem?

Charlie Puth is set to perform the U.S. national anthem at approximately 6:15–6:20 PM ET, just 10–15 minutes before the 6:30 PM ET kickoff of Super Bowl LX—a key moment in the pregame sequence that officially signals the transition toward game time.

Charlie Puth at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference — Pink sings the national anthem at the Super Bowl LII (Source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images — Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The pregame festivities at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, kick off well before this, with opening performances leading up to the anthem. Alongside his performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner“, artists like Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones are also scheduled to perform during the pregame ceremony.

This timing reflects how broadcasters and the NFL structure the build-up to kickoff: the anthem lands in a narrow window before the teams take the field, giving it prominence in the televised pregame show and ensuring a smooth transition into game coverage.

