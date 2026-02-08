Who’s singing the national anthem before Seahawks vs Patriots at the 2026 Super Bowl LX?

In the build‑up to Super Bowl LX, all eyes were on Levi’s Stadium as the Seahawks prepared to face the Patriots. Beyond the clash on the field, anticipation swirled around the pregame spotlight: the national anthem, a tradition that always signals the start of America’s biggest sporting event.

This year, the honor went to an artist whose pop‑soul sensibilities promised a fresh yet respectful take on the anthem. As rehearsals unfolded, the performance became a talking point, blending the weight of tradition with a modern musical flair that resonated across both live and broadcast audiences.

Before kickoff, his voice would set the emotional tone for the evening. The anthem framed the rivalry between the teams, connecting decades of Super Bowl history with the excitement of a contemporary spectacle that fans had been eagerly awaiting.

Who is performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LX?

Four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charlie Puth will be entrusted with performing “The Star-Spangled Banner”, the U.S. national anthem, delivering his rendition before the Seahawks and Patriots take the field.

Known for hits like “See You Again” and “Attention”, his performance will come just months ahead of his fourth studio album release, adding an extra layer of anticipation for fans tuning in worldwide.

Charlie Puth attends 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey (Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The pregame roster will also feature Brandi Carlile, who will bring a heartfelt version of “America the Beautiful”, and Coco Jones, who will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, often celebrated as the Black national anthem.

In a notable step toward accessibility, the performances will include American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation: Fred Beam will sign the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while Julian Ortiz will interpret “America the Beautiful.”

This inclusion will align with ongoing efforts to broaden the reach of live event programming, making the pregame celebration more inclusive for deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences.

Notable national anthem moments and recent performances

Across Super Bowl history, the singing of “The Star‑Spangled Banner” has often become as memorable as the game itself, with several artists delivering performances that echoed far beyond kickoff.

Perhaps the most iconic came at Super Bowl XXV in 1991, when Whitney Houston delivered a stirring rendition against the backdrop of the Gulf War. Accompanied by the Florida Orchestra, her version was later released as a charting single and has been widely celebrated as one of the greatest in history.

Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem at the Super Bowl XXXV (Source: George Rose/Getty Images)

In more recent years, the tradition has continued with standout renditions that captured public attention. At Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, Reba McEntire’s performance of the anthem brought a classic country touch to the pregame ceremonies, reinforcing the long‑standing link between national pride and Super Bowl pageantry.

Just one season before Super Bowl LX, Jon Batiste performed the anthem at Super Bowl LIX in 2025, accompanying his vocal delivery with piano and receiving praise for his artistry and emotional depth.

Over the decades, other memorable interpretations — from Pink battling illness at Super Bowl LII to country stars like Luke Bryan — have added to the tapestry of anthem lore, showing how each era brings its own flavor to this quintessential moment.

