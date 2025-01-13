The moment the Kansas City Chiefs have been waiting for is drawing nearer. After leading the franchise to three Super Bowl wins in the last five years, including back-to-back victories in the last two seasons, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will be looking to write even more history in the 2025 NFL playoffs.

This year, Kansas City aims to pull off an unprecedented feat in National Football League history: win the Super Bowl three times in a row. Their journey is about to start, and even though the Chiefs confirmed Reid and Mahomes are losing another player for their Super Bowl push, there’s plenty of optimism at Arrowhead.

The postseason has already started with the Wild Card round, where the Houston Texans set up a Divisional Round meeting with the two-time defending champions. But more changes could be on the horizon as the 2025 NFL playoffs progress.

On Monday morning, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that practice squad contracts for players on teams that missed the postseason have expired. These free agents are now eligible to play elsewhere at any time, which means they can join a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off the ball to Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

And it turns out that a multiple Super Bowl champion with Reid and Mahomes is part of this list. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who won Super Bowls LVII and LVIII in Kansas City, is now free to sign with any team in the NFL. Will we see him in the playoffs?

Former Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits free agency after Saints stint

Edwards-Helaire, 25, was signed to the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad after being released by the Chiefs in December. Since the Saints missed the playoffs by finishing bottom of the NFC South with a 5-12 record, the running back’s deal ran out.

The Louisiana native got to make two appearances on the Saints uniform before hitting the open market. New Orleans first elevated him to the active roster for the Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, where Edwards-Helaire recorded five carries and two catches for 30 total yards.

Even though the Saints lost that game 10-25, he once again saw action in the 2024 NFL regular season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The LSU product came up with 26 yards in eight carries as well as a 14-yard reception during the 19-27 loss.

Edwards-Helaire’s departure from the Chiefs in 2024

Regardless of his numbers or the results, Edwards-Helaire’s mere return to the field was already meaningful considering what he’d been through. During the offseason, when he was still part of the Chiefs, the player opened up on a longstanding battle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire talks about dealing with PTSD while meeting with the media after practice at training camp.

Kansas City got his back all that time, with the team placing him on the non-football injury list before the 2024 NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. He was activated in October, but was a healthy scratch for every game until his release.

The Chiefs used a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to get Edwards-Helaire, who made an impression during his time in college, and the player got into Chiefs Kingdom’s heart during his time with the team. Therefore, Reid admitted that it was tough to let him go. In fact, the coach even left the door open on a potential reunion in the future: “I (would) love to get him back sometime, too. So, I mean, what a great kid he is.“

Now, Edwards-Helaire is available. The Chiefs have a crowded running back room for the 2025 NFL playoffs, but even if it doesn’t happen now, who knows, maybe there’s a reunion in store for the offseason.