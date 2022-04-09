As in previous seasons, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has a special game on the day of the start of the preseason. That day will be as special as the other times the game has been played since 1962.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is an exhibition game that takes place on the same day as the start of the preseason. It's not a big game but it's the perfect opportunity to see some of the best retired NFL players that will be inducted into the HOF.

Who will be in charge of the 2022 HOF game? Richard Seymour and Cliff Branch will be in charge of the Las Vegas Raiders, while Tony Boselli with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will take place in Ohio, at the stadium that is part of the Hall of Fame Village.

In 2020 the game was canceled due to Covid-19, and in 2021 the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Steelers 16-3. The Cowboys last won a HOF game in 2017 against the Cardinals 18-20.

When is the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game?

On August 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game will be played, the same day the preseason begins. The game will take place in Canton, Ohio where it has been held since the 20th century, the venue is the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

When was the first Pro Football Hall of Fame Game?

The first game was in 1962, the New York Giants played on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals, that game ended in a tie. Since then the Pro Football Hall of Fame games have been held almost without interruption with some exceptions such as weather and NFL lockout.

Who is the team with the most wins in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game?

The Steelers and Cowboys are tied for first with 7 game appearances each, but the Commanders (Redskins) are the team with most wins in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game with a total of 5 wins and no losses.