The Oklahoma Sooners gave Baker Mayfield a big honor this week by unveiling a statue in his honor as the heisman trophy winner. The statue will be located in a well-known park with other statues of other winners.

Baker Mayfield is still trying to resolve his situation with the Cleveland Browns but for now he feels honored that the Sooners, his college football team, unveiled a statue of him as a Heisman Trophy winner.

Mayfield's college career began with Texas Tech, but he played with them only one season, in 2014 he went to Oklahoma but did not play with the Sooners until 2015, those three years were key to developing his career as a quarterback.

2017 was a special year for Mayfield, that was the year where he won the Heisman Trophy with 2,398 points, that was almost a record since Mayfield is one of the few players with more than 2,300+ points for the Heisman Trophy.

Where is Baker Mayfield statue located?

The Mayfield statue is located in Heisman Park, inside the University of Oklahoma at 1133 S Jenkins Ave, Norman, OK 73069. In that park there are other players who also have statues for winning the Heisman award. But during the ceremony some people pointed out the statue's little resemblance to Mayfield.

Mayfield is still unclear about his future with the Browns since no other NFL franchise wants him, but the Browns have already moved on and now they have a new quarterback for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

