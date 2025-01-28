The Super Bowl, America’s grandest sporting event, has its fair share of iconic moments, thrilling games and jaw-dropping plays. It is a cornerstone of Super Bowl history, packed with trivia and unexpected facts that continue to fascinate fans every year.

Beyond the action on the field and the NFL, it serves as a time capsule of its era. The commercials reflect the humor, trends and values of the time, while the halftime performances offer a window into the cultural zeitgeist.

And then there’s the legendary players who rise to the occasion, forever etching their names in history with game-winning passes, stunning comebacks and heroic efforts. For a single evening, it becomes a shared narrative, where sports, entertainment and tradition collide in a celebration like no other.

1. The first Super Bowl wasn’t even called the Super Bowl

In the history of the Super Bowl, the first event wasn’t officially called the Super Bowl at all. In 1967, when the Green Bay Packers faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs, the event was named the “AFL-NFL World Championship Game”. The term “Super Bowl”—a name rooted in the popularity of the “Super Ball” toy—came later. Imagine fans cheering for the “World Championship Game” today—it just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

2. The Gatorade color bet became a tradition

One of the quirkiest Super Bowl traditions involves betting on the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach. The most common colors? Orange and blue. In 2021, bettors were shocked when no Gatorade was poured at all, sparking debates in the betting community. The tradition continues to this day, making it one of the most unexpected gambling trends tied to sports.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs gets dunked in Gatorade after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

3. A player once missed the game for pizza

In 2003, Barret Robbins, a center for the Oakland Raiders, famously disappeared before Super Bowl XXXVII. It was later revealed that he went on a bender in Tijuana after misunderstanding the date of the game. While he didn’t skip it for pizza, his actions led to fans jokingly blaming pre-game cravings as a scapegoat for bizarre behavior.

4. More chicken wings are eaten on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day

Super Bowl Sunday is synonymous with indulgent snacking and chicken wings reign supreme. Americans consume approximately 1.42 billion wings during the big game. That’s enough to circle the Earth three times if laid end to end. Who says football isn’t about teamwork?

5. The coin toss curse

Statistically, the team that wins the coin toss loses the Super Bowl more often than not. Over the past decade, the coin toss winner has frequently fallen victim to this strange curse, fueling superstitions among fans and players alike.

6. The Super Bowl trophy costs less than you’d think

The Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the winning team, is worth about $50,000. While that’s a hefty sum for most, it’s surprisingly modest compared to the multimillion-dollar contracts of the players who win it. Fun fact: the trophy is handcrafted each year by Tiffany & Co. and takes four months to complete.

A view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles before a press conference for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2023. (Source: Peter Casey/Getty Images)

7. A 30-second commercial can cost more than $7 million

The Super Bowl is not just a sporting event; it’s also the pinnacle of advertising. In recent years, a 30-second ad slot during the game has cost upwards of $7 million. This marks a significant increase compared to the $2.4 million price tag in 2002. Brands like Doritos, Pepsi and Budweiser have turned these expensive investments into iconic moments, with some ads generating more buzz than the game itself.

8. The NFL’s strict trademark rules

Ever wonder why so many ads and businesses refer to the Super Bowl as the “Big Game”? It’s because the NFL strictly enforces its trademark on the term “Super Bowl”. Unauthorized use can result in hefty fines, leading companies to find creative workarounds.

9. The highest-scoring Super Bowl game ever

Super Bowl XXIX holds the record for the highest-scoring game, with the San Francisco 49ers defeating the San Diego Chargers 49-26. The combined 75 points make it a standout in Super Bowl history.

10. The Super Bowl generates more trash than a small city

Hosting the Super Bowl creates a monumental amount of waste—up to 40 tons of garbage in a single day. From discarded snack wrappers to promotional materials, the environmental impact is staggering. Thankfully, recent efforts have been made to reduce the event’s carbon footprint.

Demarcus Robinson #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 – 20in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

11. Super Bowl ticket prices over the years: One ticket could buy you a car

Ticket prices for the Super Bowl have skyrocketed over the years. In recent games, the average resale price of a ticket has surpassed $6,000, with premium seats going for over $20,000. For perspective, that’s enough to buy a brand-new car or fund a college semester.

Back in the 1970s, tickets cost less than $20, highlighting how the event has evolved into a global phenomenon with prices to match. Ticket prices for the Super Bowl have skyrocketed over the years.

12. Super Bowl weather: The unexpected freeze

Super Bowl XLVIII, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, was the first Super Bowl played in an open-air stadium in a cold-weather city. Fans and players alike braved freezing temperatures, making it one of the most memorable games for its unexpected weather conditions.

Snow falls on the Caesar’s Superdome, host of this season’s Super Bowl, on January 21, 2025 in New Orleans. (Source: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is more than just a football game; it’s a cultural phenomenon packed with traditions, oddities and surprises. These weird and unexpected facts highlight the game’s unique blend of sportsmanship, entertainment and pure quirkiness. Whether you’re watching for the touchdowns, the commercials or the halftime show, there’s no denying that the Super Bowl has something for everyone—even the downright bizarre.

