Where to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Baltimore Ravens face off against Detroit Lions in a Week 3 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Week 3 wraps up with a rivalry clash as both the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens look to climb above .500. Detroit shook off a rough 27-13 opening loss to Green Bay by exploding for a 52-21 blowout win over Chicago.

On the other hand, Baltimore rebounded from a heartbreaking 41-40 defeat to Buffalo with a dominant 41-17 win over Cleveland. With each team sitting at 1-1, both will be pushing hard to secure a winning record heading into Week 4.

When will the Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions match be played?

Baltimore Ravens take on Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Monday, September 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM (ET).

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens – Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on ABC and ESPN.