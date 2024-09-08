Where to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Cincinnati Bengals play against New England Patriots in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Find out everything you need to know here, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to face the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can catch all the action by checking local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Week 1 of the NFL is set to deliver plenty of excitement, with several marquee matchups highlighting the action. Sunday will feature the first slate of games for many teams in the 2024 season, which kicked off with the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Fans are eagerly anticipating what this season has in store, as teams hit the field looking to make an early statement.

The New England Patriots are eager to bounce back after a disappointing 2023 campaign, where they managed just four wins. Now, they’re hoping to turn the page and improve in 2024. Standing in their way are the Cincinnati Bengals, who narrowly missed the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record. The Bengals are determined to make a stronger push this year and are looking for revenge as they take on the Patriots.

When will the Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots match be played?

Cincinnati Bengals face New England Patriots in the Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 8. The game is scheduled for an 1:00 PM (ET) start.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs New England Patriots in the USA

This NFL 2024 season game between the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots will be available to stream live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Fans can also catch the action on CBS as an additional viewing option.

