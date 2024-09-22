Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Dallas Cowboys face off against Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

By Leonardo Herrera

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season, a highly anticipated matchup that promises plenty of action. Fans nationwide can catch every moment from kickoff to the final whistle, with comprehensive game times and streaming options available to ensure they stay connected to all the action.

[Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Dallas Cowboys are set to return to the field, eager to rebound after a tough Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Dak Prescott and his squad were handed a humbling 44-19 defeat, dropping their record to 1-1 on the season. Now, the Cowboys will be aiming to put that behind them and get back on track with a win, which would push them to a more favorable 2-1 record.

Their upcoming challenge comes against the Baltimore Ravens, who are still searching for their first win of the season. Despite a rough 0-2 start, the Ravens have been competitive, narrowly losing both games. They’ll be hungry to notch their first victory and will undoubtedly give the Cowboys a tough fight.

Advertisement

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens match be played?

Dallas Cowboys face Baltimore Ravens in the Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 22, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM
CT: 3:25 PM
MT: 2:25 PM
PT: 1:25 PM

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares thoughts on Patrick Mahomes\&#039; rookie teammate before game vs Falcons

see also

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid shares thoughts on Patrick Mahomes" rookie teammate before game vs Falcons

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA

This NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on FOX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Ter Stegen leaves the field with a serious injury vs Villarreal: What happened to the Barcelona goalkeeper?
Soccer

Ter Stegen leaves the field with a serious injury vs Villarreal: What happened to the Barcelona goalkeeper?

Where to watch North Korea vs Japan live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch North Korea vs Japan live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Caitlin Clark beats Angel Reese to win biggest award of her WNBA career with Indiana Fever
Sports

Caitlin Clark beats Angel Reese to win biggest award of her WNBA career with Indiana Fever

WNBA News: Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon sends bold message to A'Ja Wilson after being named MVP
Sports

WNBA News: Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon sends bold message to A'Ja Wilson after being named MVP

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo