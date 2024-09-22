Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Dallas Cowboys face off against Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season, a highly anticipated matchup that promises plenty of action. Fans nationwide can catch every moment from kickoff to the final whistle, with comprehensive game times and streaming options available to ensure they stay connected to all the action.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to return to the field, eager to rebound after a tough Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Dak Prescott and his squad were handed a humbling 44-19 defeat, dropping their record to 1-1 on the season. Now, the Cowboys will be aiming to put that behind them and get back on track with a win, which would push them to a more favorable 2-1 record.

Their upcoming challenge comes against the Baltimore Ravens, who are still searching for their first win of the season. Despite a rough 0-2 start, the Ravens have been competitive, narrowly losing both games. They’ll be hungry to notch their first victory and will undoubtedly give the Cowboys a tough fight.

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens match be played?

Dallas Cowboys face Baltimore Ravens in the Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, September 22, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA

This NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on FOX.