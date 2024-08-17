Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

The Dallas Cowboys square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 2024 NFL preseason clash. Get ready for all the key details, from kickoff times to how you can catch the game live streaming across the U.S.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a 2024 NFL preseason showdown. Make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options to catch all the live coverage nationwide.

The Las Vegas Riders and Dallas Cowboys are set to face off in what promises to be an interesting preseason matchup after both teams stumbled in their previous outings. With the regular season fast approaching, both squads are eager to shake off early setbacks and build momentum.

The Riders fell just short in a thrilling 24-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Cowboys also faced a narrow defeat, dropping their game 13-12 to the Los Angeles Rams. As these two teams clash, the stakes are high, with both looking to secure their first preseason win.

When will the Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders match be played?

Dallas Cowboys face off against Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Preseason Game this Saturday, August 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 PM (ET).

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Los Vegas Raiders in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as Dallas Cowboys face Los Angeles Raiders in a 2024 NFL Preseason Game. Tune in to Fubo (free trial). Other options: NFL Network.

