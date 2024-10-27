Where to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Las Vegas Raiders will face Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 8 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high on a six-game winning streak, with Patrick Mahomes leading the charge after their latest victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Now, they set their sights on the Las Vegas Raiders, who are struggling at 2-5 following three straight losses.

The Raiders, desperate to turn their season around, know they’re facing the Chiefs at a challenging time but will be fighting hard to pull off an upset and reignite their campaign. With the season reaching a critical point, Las Vegas know they face a daunting challenge but will look to put everything on the line to snap the Chiefs‘ momentum.

When will the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Las Vegas Raiders take on Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 27, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

This NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: CBS.