NFL

Where to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Las Vegas Raiders will face Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 8 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

By Leonardo Herrera

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 8 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans can look forward to a high-stakes battle, with game times and streaming options widely available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment—from the opening kickoff to the last play.

[Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding high on a six-game winning streak, with Patrick Mahomes leading the charge after their latest victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Now, they set their sights on the Las Vegas Raiders, who are struggling at 2-5 following three straight losses.

The Raiders, desperate to turn their season around, know they’re facing the Chiefs at a challenging time but will be fighting hard to pull off an upset and reignite their campaign. With the season reaching a critical point, Las Vegas know they face a daunting challenge but will look to put everything on the line to snap the Chiefs‘ momentum.

When will the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Las Vegas Raiders take on Kansas City Chiefs in the Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 27, with kickoff set for 4:25 PM (ET).

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Raiders when asked about Kermit the Frog controversy

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Raiders when asked about Kermit the Frog controversy

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

This NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: CBS.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

