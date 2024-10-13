Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Las Vegas Raiders take on Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WirePittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett

By Leonardo Herrera

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a highly anticipated Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL season. With both teams looking to make a statement, fans can catch all the action through various streaming platforms, ensuring they don’t miss a moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

[Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers head into this matchup with similar records, both eager to shift momentum. The Raiders, now sitting at 2-3 after a tough loss to the Broncos, find themselves in a must-win situation if they hope to stay in the playoff hunt. A victory here is crucial to avoid falling further behind in the AFC standings.

Meanwhile, the Steelers started the season strong with three straight wins but have stumbled in their last two games, dropping to 3-2. Desperate to snap their losing skid, Pittsburgh is eyeing a return to form and a chance to reclaim their position atop the standings.

Advertisement

When will the Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers match be played?

Las Vegas Raiders will face Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 6 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 13, with kickoff set for 4:05 PM (ET).

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre von Moehrig – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre von Moehrig – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

NFL News: Dolphins&#039; Jalen Ramsey becomes highest-paid cornerback but faces uncertain status

see also

NFL News: Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey becomes highest-paid cornerback but faces uncertain status

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA

This NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: CBS.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Chivas vs Club America live for free in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Club America live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

NFL News: Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions sign key player to make Super Bowl run
NFL

NFL News: Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions sign key player to make Super Bowl run

NFL News: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce explains why he threw a lateral pass, not because of Andy Reid
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce explains why he threw a lateral pass, not because of Andy Reid

NBA News: Minnesota's Anthony Edwards compares himself to his all-time favorite player
NBA

NBA News: Minnesota's Anthony Edwards compares himself to his all-time favorite player

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo