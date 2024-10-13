Where to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Las Vegas Raiders take on Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a highly anticipated Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL season. With both teams looking to make a statement, fans can catch all the action through various streaming platforms, ensuring they don’t miss a moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers head into this matchup with similar records, both eager to shift momentum. The Raiders, now sitting at 2-3 after a tough loss to the Broncos, find themselves in a must-win situation if they hope to stay in the playoff hunt. A victory here is crucial to avoid falling further behind in the AFC standings.

Meanwhile, the Steelers started the season strong with three straight wins but have stumbled in their last two games, dropping to 3-2. Desperate to snap their losing skid, Pittsburgh is eyeing a return to form and a chance to reclaim their position atop the standings.

When will the Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers match be played?

Las Vegas Raiders will face Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 6 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 13, with kickoff set for 4:05 PM (ET).

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre von Moehrig – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the USA

This NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: CBS.