Where to watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

New England Patriots face Houston Texans in a Week 6 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find out full game details available, kickoff times and streaming options.

[Watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots are set for a clash with contrasting records and stakes. The Texans, sitting at 4-1, are aiming to solidify their place among the AFC’s top contenders and position themselves for a postseason run.

Meanwhile, the Patriots, struggling at 1-4, are in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Another loss for New England could spell the end of any realistic postseason aspirations, forcing them to shift focus toward building for next season.

When will the New England Patriots vs Houston Texans match be played?

New England Patriots take on Houston Texans in the Week 6 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 13, with kickoff set for 2:00 PM (ET).

New England Patriots defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

New England Patriots vs Houston Texans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans in the USA

This NFL game between New England Patriots and Houston Texans will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: CBS.