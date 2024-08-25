Trending topics:
Where to watch New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Preseason Game

New England Patriots take on Washington Commanders in a 2024 NFL preseason showdown. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff times to live streaming options in the USA.

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireNew England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III

By Leonardo Herrera

How to watch New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders in the USA

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Washington Commanders in a 2024 NFL preseason matchup. Fans can watch the game live on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: NBC, Peacock.

New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

When will the England Patriots vs Washington Commanders match be played?

The New England Patriots will face the Washington Commanders this Sunday, August 25, in a 2024 NFL preseason matchup, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM (ET).

NFL News: Jerry Jones publicly admits he is getting tired of CeeDee Lamb with Dallas Cowboys

New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders: Match Preview

New England Patriots and Washington Commanders will face against each other in a 2024 NFL preseason clash that promises to be a must-watch for football fans nationwide. Be sure to check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options so you don’t miss any of the live action in the USA.

[Watch New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Washington Commanders‘ 2024 preseason has been anything but smooth, as they’ve suffered defeats in both of their matchups so far. As they head into this crucial game, the Commanders are looking to shift the momentum and boost team morale ahead of the NFL regular season.

Their opponents, the New England Patriots, opened their preseason with a solid 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers, but narrowly lost 14-13 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their second outing. The Patriots are eager to bounce back and secure another win as they fine-tune their game before the regular season kicks off.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

