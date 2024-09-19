Where to watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

New York Jets face New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

The New York Jets will take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season, a matchup that promises to bring plenty of intensity. U.S. fans can follow the game from kickoff to the final whistle with comprehensive game times and streaming options available, ensuring they don’t miss any of the action.

The New York Jets and New England Patriots are looking to secure a winning record after a 1-1 start. The Jets, as expected, struggled in their opener against the San Francisco 49ers but rebounded with a strong performance in Week 2, defeating the Tennessee Titans. They’re aiming to carry that momentum into this pivotal matchup.

Meanwhile, the Patriots began their season on a high note, beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 before falling short against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Both teams are eager to head into Week 4 with a 2-1 record, making this matchup crucial for building early-season confidence and positioning.

When will the New York Jets vs New England Patriots match be played?

New York Jets will face New England Patriots in the Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Thursday, September 19, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New York Jets vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots in the USA

This NFL game between New York Jets and New England Patriots will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on Amazon Prime.