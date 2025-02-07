Winning a Super Bowl is the ultimate achievement for an NFL head coach, a defining moment that cements their legacy in football history. Several legendary coaches have reached the big stage of the sport with different franchises, but none have managed to win the Lombardi Trophy with two separate organizations.

Perhaps the closest to breaking this barrier in recent years has been Andy Reid. The long-tenured head coach first took the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2004, a season in which Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens powered the team to an NFC Championship. However, their journey ended in heartbreak with a 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots.

With the Chiefs, Reid transformed a talented roster into a perennial contender, led by the generational talent of Patrick Mahomes. After years of playoff disappointments in Philadelphia, he finally reached the pinnacle of success in 2019, securing his first Super Bowl victory. Since then, he has continued to add to his legacy, making multiple Super Bowl appearances and establishing the Chiefs as a modern dynasty.

Other head coaches who have reached the Super Bowl with two different teams don’t come close to Reid’s number of appearances, most of which were with the Chiefs. Don Shula only made four appearances—one with Baltimore and three with the Dolphins between 1971 and 1984.

Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula during the preseason game against the Washington Redskins at RFK Stadium on Friday, August 25, 1989.

List of coaches that have won with different teams

None have been able to win the Super Bowl twice with different teams, but at least the list of head coaches who have reached the big game under these circumstances is very short. Therefore, it can be considered an exclusive list, but it could change at any moment since there are active head coaches like Sean Payton, who have won the trophy and are currently working with other teams.

Coach Teams & Super Bowl Appearances Don Shula Baltimore (1968), Miami (1971-73, 1982, 1984) Bill Parcells N.Y. Giants (1986, 1990), New England (1996) Dan Reeves Denver (1986-87, 1989), Atlanta (1998) Dick Vermeil Philadelphia (1980), St. Louis (1999) Mike Holmgren Green Bay (1996-97), Seattle (2005) John Fox Carolina (2003), Denver (2013) Andy Reid Philadelphia (2004), Kansas City (2019-2024)

Coaches with the most Super Bowl wins

Although Reid leads the previously mentioned list, he still doesn’t come close to Bill Belichick‘s numbers. Belichick holds the record for the head coach with the most Super Bowl victories, totaling six, which is double that of the Chiefs’ head coach. It’s worth noting that only Reid is currently active in the NFL, while Belichick is now a college football coach.

Coach Super Bowl Wins Team Bill Belichick 6 Patriots Chuck Noll 4 Steelers Bill Walsh 3 49ers Joe Gibbs 3 Redskins Andy Reid 3 Chiefs Vince Lombardi 2 Packers Tom Flores 2 Raiders Jimmy Johnson 2 Cowboys George Seifert 2 49ers Mike Shanahan 2 Broncos Tom Coughlin 2 Giants Bill Parcells 2 Giants Tom Landry 2 Cowboys Don Shula 2 Dolphins

