The National Football League's annual Voice of the Fan report from last season has already been announced and each of the teams in the league won one category, but one of them stood out in two important areas.

The NFL apart from being a top sport in the United States is also one of the top leagues in the country with the best services for fans inside and outside the stadium. The league requires teams to treat fans (customers) with the best service on the market.

The fan experience during the games is as important as the victories of the NFL teams during the regular season and the playoffs. If the fans are not happy inside the stadium they are not going to support the franchise.

During the 2021 NFL season, the annual study on the fan experience was carried out, the study covers a large number of categories, among them the most important ones such as customer service, food service, technology, among others.

Which is the NFL team with the best customer service and stadium technology?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won again the NFL team title for best customer service for season pass members, and the other category they won in the study was Stadium Technology. Although it may not seem like it, Raymond James Stadium is a modern stadium built in 1998 to play American football, soccer and other events.

It is not the first time that the Buccaneers are ranked number one in two categories, they won were top ranked from 2012 onwards as the best customer service team and also, this was the fourth consecutive year as the best customer service in the league .



