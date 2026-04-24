Who are the best quarterbacks available on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft?

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft came and went without a major run on quarterbacks, just Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson, setting up an intriguing Day 2 scenario. While teams often feel pressure to secure a passer early, this year’s board suggests patience could pay off. With several recognizable names still available, the second round may quietly become one of the most important stretches for franchises still searching for answers under center.

Unlike previous drafts, quarterback is not a pressing need across the league. That reality has pushed a number of talented prospects into Day 2, creating potential value picks for teams willing to wait. For front offices, the question is no longer about urgency, it’s about opportunity.

A handful of teams could still be in the market. The Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and possibly the Pittsburgh Steelers all have varying degrees of uncertainty at the position. Whether it’s long-term planning or depth concerns, each could justify taking a quarterback if the value aligns.

Advertisement

Top QB prospects still on the board for Round 2 in 2026 NFL Draft

Carson Beck enters Day 2 as one of the most polished passers available. The Miami product offers prototypical size, pocket presence, and a calm decision-making style that could translate quickly at the next level. He may not carry elite athletic upside, but his floor makes him an appealing option for quarterback-needy teams. A proven ‘veteran’ in college.

Garrett Nussmeier from LSU brings a different profile. More aggressive, more willing to push the ball downfield, and capable of creating explosive plays. That play style comes with risk, but in the right system, it could unlock high-end production. Teams looking for upside may view him as one of the most intriguing names still available. A year ago, he was seen as a Top 10 pick.

Drew Allar of Penn State remains a fascinating case. Once viewed as a potential first-round talent, his slide into Day 2 reflects inconsistency rather than lack of ability. With his arm strength and physical tools, Allar still offers significant upside for a team willing to develop him. The Steelers could be the team to watch here.

Advertisement

Cole Payton from North Dakota State represents the classic sleeper. Coming from a smaller program, he may not have faced elite competition weekly, but his versatility and athleticism stand out. He could appeal to teams looking for a developmental quarterback with dual-threat potential.

Taylen Green of Arkansas rounds out the group as perhaps the most dynamic athlete among the available quarterbacks. His mobility and playmaking ability make him an intriguing modern option, though refinement as a passer will be key to his long-term success.

Potential fits and what comes next

For the Arizona Cardinals, adding a young quarterback could be about securing depth and future flexibility. The New York Jets may also explore options, especially if they’re not fully settled long term at the position. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns continue to operate with uncertainty at the QB position, making a Day 2 selection a logical move.

Advertisement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a more subtle candidate. While not an immediate necessity, the situation could shift depending on health concerns and long-term planning. That makes a developmental prospect an option worth considering. Right now, they just have Will Howard and Mason Rudolph as Aaron Rodgers hasn’t said anything.

Ultimately, this isn’t a quarterback-heavy draft in terms of demand, but that’s exactly what makes it interesting. With less pressure and more talent available than expected, Day 2 could deliver surprising value. The teams that capitalize may not make the loudest headlines now, but they could end up making the smartest decisions in the long run.