Who are the starting QBs for Packers vs Cardinals today in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals face off in the 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3.

It’s a battle between two brothers as Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers face Mike LaFleur’s Arizona Cardinals in the 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3. This will end the final endeavors ahead of the regular season.

The Green Bay Packers will rest their starters. This means Jordan Love won’t play, instead Kyle McCord will play vs Cardinals. Love, who has been a bit injury prone in his career, must be taken care of and not risked in a meaningless game.

This means backup Tyrod Taylor won’t be playing either. Taylor is more than just a proven veteran, he is a premium backup. Hence, the Packers are trying to see if McCord is worth developing as a QB3.

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Is Jacoby Brissett playing for Cardinals vs Packers?

Jacoby Brissett is not playing either, as it seems like a lock that he’ll be the QB1 once the regular season starts. Hence, it will be Gardner Minshew under center against the Packers.

Gardner Minshew is picked off by Shavon Revel Jr.pic.twitter.com/dYpW6rbmpD — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) August 23, 2026

Carson Beck is unlikely to play as he has an ongoing rib injury. The rookie was impressing throughout preseason and this injury has given him a huge momentum stall.

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The LaFleur brothers face very different situation

Matt LaFleur has done great with the Packers but he’s also been criticized a bit due to his lack of creativity when playcalling and the fact that he has not been able to win it all with the Packers. Therefore, pressure is on him.

Meanwhile, Mike LaFleur is a first year head coach with a franchise that is not expected to shine at all. He must change the culture and the ways of the Cardinals to turn it all around.