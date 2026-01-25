Who is Matthew Stafford’s backup QB on Rams depth chart for 2026 NFC Championship Game vs Seahawks?

Matthew Stafford enters the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks fully healthy, but if an injury were to occur during the game, the Los Angeles Rams have multiple backup quarterbacks listed on their depth chart, including veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo sits atop the Rams’ backup depth chart and will be available to step in for Stafford in an emergency. During the regular season, he did not attempt a pass, but he did appear in three games when needed, logging 18 offensive snaps, far fewer than the 66 snaps he played in 2024.

Stafford has been active throughout the postseason, but if the Rams are forced to turn to Garoppolo, he brings some playoff experience of his own. Garoppolo has appeared in seven postseason games, six of them as a starter, though he has never thrown a touchdown pass in the playoffs. All of those appearances came with the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams QB depth chart

The other quarterback available on the Rams’ depth chart is former Georgia Bulldogs standout Stetson Bennett, who has been available all season as the team’s third quarterback behind Stafford and Garoppolo.

Bennett has yet to officially attempt a pass in the NFL and has not logged any snaps with the Rams, meaning he has not yet made his professional debut with the team. However, he was highly productive at Georgia, where he won two College Football Playoff national championships and posted 8,429 passing yards and 66 touchdowns. He has yet to receive the opportunity to showcase that success at the NFL level.

While the Rams may not have an elite group of backup quarterbacks, Garoppolo should be more than adequate if called upon. He has been familiar with the Rams’ system since 2024, making him the logical option if Stafford is unable to continue in the Rams’ matchup against the Seahawks.