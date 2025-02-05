Is Taylor Swift attending Super Bowl LIX between Chiefs and Eagles to support Travis Kelce?

Global superstar Taylor Swift isn’t shy when it comes to showing her support to her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. As the pop icon has become a usual presence at the Arrowhead Stadium, many people wonder if she will also be attending the Super Bowl LIX, in which the Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to a report from Bernie Zilio and Eileen Reslen of Page Six, Swift will be watching the big game at the Caesars Superdrome on Sunday, Feb. 9th. Meanwhile, Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, seemed to confirm Swift’s appearance.

“Yeah, I think everybody’s coming in,” he told People. “I mean, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends.”

Last year, Swift attended the Super Bowl with Blake Lively, Ice Spice and other celebrity friends. Meanwhile, the ‘Style’ singer attended both the divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans, as well as the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor celebrates with fans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The ‘So High School’ singer also appeared to leave a little “easter egg” on the Super Bowl during her recent appearance at the 2025 Grammys this past weekend. The star wore jeweled “T” hanging under her Chiefs-like-red Vivienne Westwood’s dress, starting speculation from fans that it was a nod to Travis Kelce.

Kelce speaks on Taylor Swift’s ‘manifesting’ the Super Bowl for the Chiefs

Meanwhile, Kelce recently addressed fans’ speculations of whether Swift “manifested” a Super Bowl return for the Chiefs, as she changed one choreography during her show in New Orleans last October to reference a touchdown and 3-peat finger kiss.

“We both love to manifest things,” he said during a Feb. 3 press conference in New Orleans, “and you can’t say it’s not real, because we’re here, right? Whatever she was doing, I’m sure it helped,” he added.

More than her manifestation powers, Swift has been a truly lucky charm for the Chiefs. She has attended 22 Chiefs games in total, including the 2024 Super Bowl, and they have only lost three of them.

Swift’s response to NFL fans criticism

It’s true that the singer is undeniably a magnet of attention and her presence during Chiefs’ games inevitably puts her in the spotlight. There was heated debate about whether she was shown too much during broadcast or not. However, the singer says she doesn’t care.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift told Time in 2023. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

The Chiefs and the Eagles will meet for the Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. Whether Swift is there or not, she won’t be the only celebrity in attendance. Kendrick Lamar is set to perform during the halftime show with special guest SZA.