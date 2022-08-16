Fantasy Football is as important as the NFL season and for fantasy fans it is highly important to know who are the most valuable players for the upcoming season.

Last season was shocking for fantasy football fans especially after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback, it was unexpected but it happened.

This strategy is practically similar to previous seasons, pick the players with the best numbers from last season as long as they are healthy and have a reasonable price, and if they are rookies better.

Fantasy football is a $18.6 billion market in the U.S, but winning is not as easy as some think, whether for pleasure or with money playing Fantasy is one of the big things during the football season.

The best NFL Fantasy quarterback pick in 2022

The quarterback who led the league in multiple categories is an old acquaintance in the NFL, his name is Tom Brady and he was the leader in important areas for Fantasy Football fans: Top 2 finishes, Top 5 finishes, Top 10 finishes, passing yards and passing TD in 2021.

For the last 20 years Tom Brady has always led a couple of categories that despite the critics makes him one of the top picks for the 2022 fantasy season. But Tom Brady is a veteran who is about to retire and if he gets injured in the first 5-6 weeks that could be the end for him.

On the other hand, the Tier 1 quarterbacks for the upcoming season are Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. That trio is one of the most expensive for the upcoming fantasy season, while Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Burrow and Hursts are considered Tier 2.

