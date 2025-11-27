Who’s performing at the halftime show of the Ravens-Bengals TNF game on Thanksgiving?

Trending topics:
Thanksgiving night settles over Baltimore with a rivalry charged by primetime tension, as the Ravens’ home stage readies a halftime moment built to match the weight of the holiday spotlight.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025.
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025.

The musical question for Thanksgiving night has been answered: a global superstar known for high-voltage party anthems is tapped to deliver the halftime spectacle for the Ravens-Bengals TNF game.

The choice is strategically brilliant, trading traditional pop for an artist known for generating unparalleled crowd hype. The genre’s signature sound is expected to match the high ferocity of the AFC North rivalry.

Anticipation is building for the specific atmosphere this party starter will create when their sound takes over the national broadcast. The performance is poised to deliver a unique, high-voltage soundtrack to the holiday night.

Lil Jon set to perform during Ravens–Bengals halftime show

Baltimore’s primetime stage will bring a jolt of energy this Thanksgiving as Lil Jon steps in as the featured halftime performer for the Ravens–Bengals matchup. A Grammy-winning figure whose career stretches across rap, production and DJ work, he brings a distinctive sound shaped by years of chart-topping singles.

Lil Jon performs during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals. (Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lil Jon performs during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals. (Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

His performance, broadcast nationally on NBC, will take place from the Bud Light Touchdown Club—an on-site space designed to make the show feel embedded in the stadium’s atmosphere rather than separated from the game itself.

The decision to spotlight him aligns with the NFL’s continued push to blend football with performances capable of matching the intensity of primetime matchups.

His reputation for crowd engagement and unmistakable stage presence makes him a natural fit for a rivalry game already loaded with tension and playoff implications.

The moment serves as a way to elevate the broadcast, turning halftime into an entertainment pulse point rather than a pause. Adding to the night’s significance, the Ravens have also lined up a nationally recognized talent to open the game.

Renée Elise Goldsberry—celebrated for her Tony-winning portrayal in Hamilton—will perform the national anthem, setting an elevated tone before kickoff. Her presence frames the night as an intersection of sports and culture, perfectly suited for a Thanksgiving finale watched across the U.S.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
