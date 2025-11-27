NFL on Thanksgiving 2025: Which teams are playing today, Thursday, November 27?

Thanksgiving again finds the NFL stepping into its familiar holiday spotlight, drifting between tradition and fresh storylines. The day stretches out with early tension, simmering narratives and a schedule built to spark momentum before December settles in.

There’s weight to these matchups, even before kickoff. Rivalries linger beneath the surface, injuries reshape expectations and contenders test whether their rhythm can survive the short week. Every window carries its own pulse, steady and quietly escalating.

As the holiday unfolds, the stage turns into something more than another Thursday. Teams arrive with pressure tucked behind game plans and opportunity woven into small details. What comes next rests in a mix of form, timing and the swing of a single drive.

Who’s on the field this Thanksgiving?

The slate for 2025 NFL Thanksgiving Day is stacked with three marquee evenings of football. First up, Green Bay Packers will visit Detroit Lions — a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition — at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions in 2025. (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Later in the afternoon, the spotlight moves to Kansas City Chiefs facing the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Finally, the day concludes with a late-night AFC battle: Cincinnati Bengals travels to take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, putting the finishing touch on a full Thanksgiving football menu.

Why these games matter?

The Packers-Lions game resurrects one of the oldest Thanksgiving rituals in the league. The Lions have been a staple host on Thanksgiving for decades, and the rivalry with Green Bay adds fresh urgency this season.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs-Cowboys pairing brings its own gravitas: a high-profile rivalry, top-tier offenses and the added drama of a holiday primetime spotlight. For Kansas City and Dallas, the game is more than just tradition, it’s a barometer for their playoff aspirations as the season hits crunch time.

The Ravens vs. Bengals matchup pits two AFC contenders in a head-to-head clash that could tilt the balance in the North. In short: the Thanksgiving tripleheader delivers turkey-day nostalgia. It brings high stakes, playoff jitters and showdowns worthy of the holiday’s spotlight.

What to watch: Storylines, stakes and Sunday sensations

All eyes will be on how each team handles pressure. For Detroit and Green Bay, a divisional win could shift momentum and reshape playoff trajectories. Winning here carries bragging rights and tangible postseason implications.

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In Dallas, quarterback duels, offensive firepower and halftime spectacle combine under the glow of primetime. The Chiefs-Cowboys game is as much about performance as it is pageantry: with national audiences and high expectations, this one could define how each franchise is viewed entering December.

The Ravens-Bengals nightcap promises intense AFC drama, where defenses and playoff positioning collide. With both teams jockeying for advantage in a competitive division, this game could reverberate far beyond Thursday — setting the tone for the playoff push ahead.