Who’s the halftime show performer for the Colts vs Falcons Week 10 Berlin game?

The arrival of the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts on Berlin’s turf has ignited more than just game-day excitement. Today, the historic Olympiastadion Berlin sets the stage for the league’s bold push into Europe.

Midway through the clash, a global star will take the spotlight for the halftime show, transforming a pause in the action into a cultural moment. With the ancient marble steps of the stadium as his backdrop, the performance is billed.

Fan zones, electric NFL pre-game build-up and a crowd expected to eclipse previous international fixtures all point to one thing: this isn’t just another Sunday matchup. It’s a statement that sport, music and momentum converge in Berlin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who’s the halftime show performer for the Colts vs Falcons game?

The NFL is setting the stage for a major international event in 2025 as it prepares to host its first-ever regular-season game in Berlin, Germany. The Indianapolis Colts will face the Atlanta Falcons at the Olympiastadion for the historic matchup.

To match the magnitude of the occasion, the NFL has secured a global music icon to headline the crucial halftime show: GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum chart-topping superstar The Kid LAROI.

Advertisement

The Kid LAROI attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. (Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Australian sensation is scheduled to perform on the iconic Olympic Steps of the Olympiastadion, ensuring a showstopping spectacle for the thousands of fans in attendance.

Advertisement

Known worldwide as an international phenomenon, he has cemented his status by accumulating billions of streams, consistently dominating global charts, and successfully translating his music into sold-out tours across the world.

This move clearly demonstrates the NFL’s commitment to providing an elite entertainment experience for its growing international audience, particularly the passionate fanbase in Germany. Tim Tubito, the NFL’s senior director of global game presentation and entertainment, highlighted the perfect alignment:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Bringing an artist of The Kid LAROI’s caliber to the first regular-season NFL game in Berlin underscores our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment. The energy that he and his music bring perfectly matches the passionate atmosphere created by our incredible German fans. This halftime show should add yet another layer to an already exciting day of sport and entertainment”.