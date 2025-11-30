AFC South standings and NFL playoff picture updated after Colts-Texans in Week 13

The Houston Texans faced a tough test at Lucas Oil Stadium, but in a back-and-forth battle, they managed to overcome the Indianapolis Colts and secure a crucial victory. With just a few games remaining, the AFC South is heating up.

CJ Stroud’s team now stands at 7-5-1, while the Colts are no longer the division leaders, having been overtaken by the Jaguars. After Week 13, the Jaguars top the AFC South, the Colts sit in second place, the Texans are third, and the Titans remain stuck at the bottom.

Looking ahead, Shane Steichen’s squad has a 75% chance of punching its ticket to the playoffs despite the recent setback, trailing just behind Jacksonville, who holds an 80% probability.

Houston, for its part, has somehow steadied its turbulent season and currently holds a 64% chance of making the playoffs, according to the NFL’s official site. With just a handful of games remaining, nothing is decided in this division.

AFC South standings after Week 13 (via Google)

AFC South: Week 14 showdowns

Week 14 is shaping up to be a defining moment for the AFC South, featuring a slate of highly anticipated matchups. The division lead hangs in the balance as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts clash in a massive head-to-head battle that will have immediate playoff seeding implications.

Elsewhere, the Tennessee Titans face a daunting road test when they visit the tough Browns defense. Finally, the Houston Texans face the biggest challenge of their season, traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs for the Sunday Night Football spotlight. This trio of intense contests is guaranteed to shake up the division standings.

