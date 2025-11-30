Is Tyler Warren playing today for Colts vs Texans in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season?

The Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans are poised for a Week 13 matchup with significant implications beyond just securing a victory. Both teams are eyeing potential playoff berths dependent on this critical game, and fans are eagerly anticipating whether Tyler Warren will make an appearance on the field.

Nevertheless, Tyler Warren’s participation is uncertain in today’s Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans game, a key clash in the 2025 NFL season’s Week 13. According to the latest injury report available on the team’s official website, Warren is listed as questionable due to an illness. NFL insider Ian Rapoport has further reported that the tight end is battling a stomach virus, though the Colts remain hopeful he will play.

Warren has been instrumental in the Colts’ impressive 8-3 record, contributing significantly with his talent. In eight games as a starter, he has amassed 662 receiving yards, 55 receptions, three touchdowns, and 32 first-downs, marking his impact on the roster throughout these 11 games so far.

With growing uncertainty about Warren’s availability against the Texans today, Colts head coach Shane Steichen must evaluate his roster carefully to face a Houston team that still contends for a playoff spot.

The rest of the injury report from the Colts

While anticipation mounts around Warren, other names have surfaced in the Colts’ injury report for the upcoming game. Jaylon Carlies is already listed as out due to an ankle injury, and several other players remain uncertain for today’s game.

This is the full injury report:

Jaylon Carlies LB Out

Neville Gallimore DT Unspecified

Sauce Gardner CB Unspecified

Daniel Jones QB Unspecified

Kenny Moore II CB Unspecified

Charvarius Ward CB Unspecified

Tyler Warren TE Questionable

Texans will be without two players

While the Colts anxiously await news on Warren, the Texans have confirmed the absence of two players for their Week 13 game against the Colts. Ajani Carter and Jamal Hill will be sidelined due to hamstring injuries. With this situation, fans are anticipating an exciting matchup today, crucial for keeping playoff hopes alive.