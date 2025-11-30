What happens if Texans lose or win against Colts today in NFL Week 13?

The Houston Texans are hunting the NFL Playoffs. For that, they need a good outing today against the Indianapolis Colts. These are the team’s outlooks depending on if they win or lose the game.

The Texans are one place off of the playoffs, hence their chances rely heavily on what they today vs. the Colts. As of now, they have a 46% chance of going to the postseason. However, a win would send them all the way to a 65% of chances.

A loss, however, would be really detrimental to the Texans’ hopes as their probabilities would fall all the way to 34%. In other words, a loss would almost guarantee the Texans are out of the playoffs with just a month to play.

The Texans have been on a roll lately

Despite not having their starting quarterback in recent weeks, the Texans have managed to get momentum thanks to a fierce defense. Houston is on a three-game winning streak and the good news for the team is that starting QB CJ Stroud is back after clearing concussion protocol.

Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans

With Stroud back, the team should see a boost on its offensive production. Meaning, the elite defense would get some help on the other side of the field. Stroud has had an up and down season, but his upside is too big to ignore.

The Colts can’t afford to lose

Indianapolis is pretty much guaranteed to be in the NFL Playoffs, but if the team wants to host a postseason game, the Colts need to win the game. They are 8-3 and the Jaguars are 7-4, so if the Colts lose and the Jaguars win, they’d be tied and the division might slip away from them.

Hence, the Colts, who lost their last game after leading it by 11 in the fourth quarter, need to bounce back strongly. It won’t be easy as the Texans are a very tough team to score on, but Indianapolis is 6-0 at home, and it will try to keep it that way.