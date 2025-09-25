Trending topics:
NFL

49ers’ teammate of Nick Bosa makes it clear how the team has been affected following his ACL injury

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a major blow with Nick Bosa’s ACL injury, and one of his teammates revealed how much the team was affected during this NFL season.

By Emilio Abad

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers.
© Getty ImagesNick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers.

The San Francisco 49ers started their NFL season in impressive fashion with a 3-0 record, standing among the few teams that remained undefeated despite early-season challenges. However, the squad is now dealing with the loss of one of their stars and key contributors, Nick Bosa.

The 49ers felt the blow of losing their star edge rusher Bosa for the remainder of the 2025 season after he suffered a torn right ACL. All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner tried to capture the impact of Bosa’s long-term absence when speaking to reporters at 49ers practice on Wednesday in Santa Clara.

“I’m sick. I’m so sick for him, because he knows what it’s like to go through that process – a recovery from that injury, which I know he’s fully capable of,” Warner said when asked about team morale. “But that doesn’t make it any easier. Obviously, it’s a huge deal for our team. But we move forward.”

Advertisement

“I hate to say ‘next-man-up mentality,’ because you can’t just replace him with one player. But the mission is still the same. We’re going to find a way to get one win this week, and we’ll figure out the rest later.”

Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Bosa had been in a groove

Bosa was on a tear before suffering his third ACL tear (the third of his career dating back to high school) during San Francisco’s 16-15 Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium.

49ers get terrible update on Nick Bosa: How many starters has San Francisco lost to injury?

see also

49ers get terrible update on Nick Bosa: How many starters has San Francisco lost to injury?

How Bosa and the team are coping

Beyond Warner’s remarks, the injury is especially hard for a passionate competitor like Bosa. Warner spoke with him and confirmed the star lineman is as devastated as everyone else. Understanding Bosa’s injury history makes the absence that much harder to absorb.

Advertisement

“I sat and talked with him right when he found out,” Warner said. “We spoke about it, and obviously, he’s devastated; we’re devastated for him. We’re just praying for him, and whenever he gets the surgery, it goes well and his recovery is smooth.” Warner and his teammates know that the 49ers’ star defensive lineman will return and come back stronger than ever next NFL season.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Robert Saleh’s salary and contract: How much does the 49ers defensive coordinator charge?
NFL

Robert Saleh’s salary and contract: How much does the 49ers defensive coordinator charge?

Mac Jones clears the air on speculation around Brock Purdy’s starting spot
NFL

Mac Jones clears the air on speculation around Brock Purdy’s starting spot

49ers get terrible update on Nick Bosa: How many starters has San Francisco lost to injury?
NFL

49ers get terrible update on Nick Bosa: How many starters has San Francisco lost to injury?

Stanley Cup champion with Brad Marchand returns to Bruins in front office role
NHL

Stanley Cup champion with Brad Marchand returns to Bruins in front office role

Better Collective Logo