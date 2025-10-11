Trending topics:
NFL

49ers to miss second-leading receiver in yards as Mac Jones faces Buccaneers

Another major blow for the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line, as they will be without a key weapon who is one of the leaders in the WR room in yards. Mac Jones will have to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without him.

By Richard Tovar

Mac Jones warms up during the game vs the Seahawks on September 07, 2025 in Seattle.
© Getty ImagesMac Jones warms up during the game vs the Seahawks on September 07, 2025 in Seattle.

Mac Jones has done a good job so far as the San Francisco 49ers backup, effectively using the team’s available weapons despite his limited experience. However, one of those weapons will now be unavailable: wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who is officially out for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Pearsall was ruled out by the 49ers for the Buccaneers game at the same time Brock Purdy was also placed on the unavailable list, leaving Jones with at least Christian McCaffrey as a major threat.

Pearsall is currently the 49ers’ second-best receiver in terms of yards with 327 and, as of last week, was one of only three NFL receivers with 300-plus receiving yards without scoring a touchdown, a feat he has yet to achieve.

Advertisement

Shanahan Had Previously Issued a Warning

It was known since October 8 that there was little chance Pearsall would be available for the Buccaneers game, as Kyle Shanahan himself stated: “We were hoping last week that he would get in this week. He wasn’t able to Monday, and he’s not able to today. We’ll see if there’s a turn Thursday or Friday, but not counting on it right now.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

With Pearsall sidelined by injury, Jones loses an option for passing targets, but the depth chart still offers available personnel like Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Demarcus Robinson.

Running backs like Christian McCaffrey will have to help by catching passes while Pearsall recovers. While not the ideal solution, Jones and the 49ers will utilize every available option as they push to win another game as quickly as possible.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Steve Young sends strong message on 49ers QB situation involving Mac Jones and Brock Purdy
NFL

Steve Young sends strong message on 49ers QB situation involving Mac Jones and Brock Purdy

Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield to be without two key offensive weapons vs. 49ers in Week 6
NFL

Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield to be without two key offensive weapons vs. 49ers in Week 6

49ers give crucial health update on Mac Jones following hard-fought win vs Rams
NFL

49ers give crucial health update on Mac Jones following hard-fought win vs Rams

Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers teammate makes unexpected retirement confession
MLB

Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers teammate makes unexpected retirement confession

Better Collective Logo