Why do the Bengals not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The 2026 NFL Draft is this Thursday, and big surprises are expected, but there are still questions, such as which teams have multiple first-round picks. Still, one of the main ones is why the Cincinnati Bengals do not have a first-round pick, and the answer is simple: they traded the pick for Dexter Lawrence.

For the first time in almost 40 years, the Cincinnati Bengals are without a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, 37 years to be precise. After a one-for-one swap of the Giants Dexter Lawrence for the Bengals No. 10 overall pick, Cincinnati is now in possession of a three-time Pro Bowler.

The Bengals trust in a resurgence from Lawrence after a disappointing 2025 season with New York. Perhaps a change of scenery and conference helps the defensive tackle return to being a defensive threat.

Advertisement

A rare situation for the Bengals

Being without a first-round pick should come as a weird sight for Bengals fans. The Cincinnati franchise has had a Round 1 pick in every draft since 1989, according to Pro Football Reference.

Dexter Lawrence with the Giants

A large portion of the Bengals first round picks, except Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase, have been swing and misses. Now, the franchise will be without a decision to make on Day 1 of the 2026 Draft, barring a trade.

Advertisement

Cincinnati will make its first selection at No. 41 in the second round. The team has found some success in recent second rounds, such as the 2022 Draft. That year, the Bengals selected Tee Higgins at No. 33, and he signed a four-year, 115 million extension with the team in March 2025.

What are the Bengals draft picks?

The Bengals have seven picks in the 2026 Draft: