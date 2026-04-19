Dexter Lawrence brings presence on and off the field for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals ultimately secured the services of Dexter Lawrence. One of the main reasons they decided to trade for him, according to Zac Taylor, is what the nose tackle can provide not only on the field but off it as well.

“We are excited to add Dexter to our team,” the head coach said via nbcsports.com. “He has been a dominant player in the league since he was drafted, and he will be a tremendous presence on the field and in our locker room.”

The Bengals also announced that the former Giants player has signed a one-year $28 million contract extension, which keeps him under contract through 2028. One of the pre-draft storylines has come to an end with Lawrence landing in the AFC North.

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Bengals front office supports Taylor’s comments

The excitement overflowing at the Bengals’ facilities following Dexter Lawrence’s arrival goes beyond Zac Taylor’s staff. Adding one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The opportunity to add a player of Dexter’s ability was too good to pass up thanks to the commitment by Mr. Brown, Katie Blackburn, Troy Blackburn, Paul Brown, and our player personnel staff,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin.

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“Dexter fits the vision we have on our defense and will also elevate others around him. We are confident in Dexter and can’t wait to see the positive effects he and the other players we have acquired this offseason have on our football team. We are excited to turn to the draft and our remaining picks to further enhance our team.”

Lawrence’s leadership

During his final season with the Giants in 2025, Dexter Lawrence remained a force on the interior, recording 31 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a career-high 4 passes defended, while also securing his first career interception. His arrival provides Zac Taylor’s defense with an elite, durable anchor who can collapse the pocket and elevate the performance of those around him, instantly turning the Bengals’ defensive front into one of the most formidable units in the league.

When will the Bengals make their picks?

Cincinnati will have seven opportunities to strengthen its roster with young talent after sending its first-round pick to East Rutherford. These are the picks the Bengals will have available in the upcoming draft.

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