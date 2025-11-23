Trending topics:
NFL

Why is Isiah Pacheco not playing today for Chiefs vs Colts in Week 12?

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. Isiah Pacheco will not be available.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Isiah Pacheco running back of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Soobum Im/Getty ImagesIsiah Pacheco running back of the Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco suffered a knee injury in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders and, since then, has not returned to play with the Kansas City Chiefs. This has coincided with a noticeable drop in the production of the running game and, more generally, in Andy Reid’s offense.

Kareem Hunt became the starter, but the reality is that the Chiefs are a very unbalanced offensive team. For example, in the last game against the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes threw the ball 45 times compared to 14 rushing attempts.

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs have a 5-5 record, and their hopes of winning another Super Bowl could be dashed with a loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. For this reason, Pacheco’s status is crucial.

Is Isiah Pacheco playing today for Chiefs vs Colts in Week 12?

No. Isiah Pacheco is not playing today for the Chiefs against the Indianapolis Colts because he has not recovered from his knee injury. This means that Kareem Hunt will return as the starting running back.

Who is new running back for Chiefs?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was elevated from the practice squad and joins the Kansas City running back group to face the Indianapolis Colts. The 26-year-old knows Andy Reid’s system perfectly after his first stint from 2020 to 2024, during which he won the Super Bowl twice.

