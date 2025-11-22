The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive after starting the season with a 5-5 record. They were considered Super Bowl contenders by many experts, but as the weeks have passed, Andy Reid’s team has struggled to get going, and consecutive losses to the Bills and Broncos have left them on the ropes.

Meanwhile, the Colts are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. With an 8-2 record, Indianapolis controls the AFC South and is competing for home-field advantage with the Patriots and Broncos. Because of this, Shane Steichen is a strong candidate for Coach of the Year.

So, in one of the most anticipated games on the schedule, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs cannot afford to slip if they hope to make another championship run. Read here to find out what happens if Kansas City loses or wins against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if the Chiefs lose to the Colts?

If the Chiefs lose to the Colts in Week 12, Kansas City will fall to a 5-6 record, something almost no one expected before the season began. Then, as the No. 9 seed in the AFC, Kansas City would have to practically win all of their remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In case the Colts beat the Chiefs, the rest of the schedule would be an uphill battle. The remaining opponents for Patrick Mahomes’ team are the Cowboys, Texans, Chargers, Titans, Broncos, and Raiders.

Advertisement

The path to a very complicated Super Bowl run for Kansas City has to start at Arrowhead Stadium, and they would probably need an 11-6 record to feel safe. If the Chiefs shock the NFL with an impressive streak, anything could be possible in the playoffs.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes reveals who’s to blame for Andy Reid’s Chiefs problems on offense

What happens if the Chiefs win against the Colts?

If the Chiefs win over the Colts, they would reach a 6-5 record and control their own destiny to make the playoffs. Kansas City would remain three games behind the Broncos in the AFC West, but the priority is securing a wild-card spot.

Advertisement

Are the Chiefs eliminated from playoffs with loss to the Colts?

The Chiefs would not be eliminated from the playoffs if they lose to the Colts, but according to NFL analytics, they would only have a 35% chance of making the postseason if they fall to a 5-6 record.

On the other hand, if they beat Indianapolis, Andy Reid’s team would have a 65% chance of making the playoffs and would remain in the race for a wild-card spot against teams like the Bills, Chargers, Jaguars, and Texans.

Advertisement