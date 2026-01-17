Why is JK Dobbins not playing today for Broncos vs Bills in AFC Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Denver Broncos make their debut in the 2026 NFL Playoffs against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, Denver will face this tough AFC Divisional Round matchup without its star running back JK Dobbins—but why?

Prior to the 2025 NFL season, the Broncos added a new running back to Bo Nix’s offense, signing JK Dobbins to a one-year, $2.065 million deal in a move that quickly paid off for the AFC West club.

After a strong start to the season, Dobbins emerged as a key asset for Nix and the offense. However, his momentum came to a halt in Week 10, when he suffered a serious foot injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season.

Will JK Dobbins return for the Super Bowl?

Dobbins sustained a Lisfranc injury in early November, an issue that typically ends a player’s season. While he was initially expected to miss the entire campaign, recent reports suggest there is optimism surrounding a potential late return.

If the Broncos make a deep playoff run and reach Super Bowl LX, Dobbins could potentially rejoin the team. A return as early as the AFC Championship Game is not completely off the table if Denver manages to defeat the Bills in the Divisional Round.

Recently, Broncos head coach Sean Payton provided an update on two of Bo Nix’s key teammates, including Dobbins. His return would be a major boost to Denver’s hopes of securing a fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The Broncos found a reliable replacement for Dobbins

Following Dobbins’ injury, the Broncos named RJ Harvey as their starting running back. The rookie, selected 60th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, seized the opportunity to showcase his skill set.

Harvey has become a key weapon for Nix since Week 10. Not only has he proven to be effective on the ground, but his ability as a receiver has also stood out, giving Denver a versatile, dual-threat option the offense badly needed after losing Dobbins.

