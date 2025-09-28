After falling short of their objectives last season, the New York Giants made a bold move by acquiring Russell Wilson as their QB1. Unfortunately, the team has stumbled with three consecutive losses, putting it in a precarious situation. Despite this rough start, the Giants have a chance to reverse their fortunes today as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers without Russell Wilson in the lineup.

Unlike his previous season, Russell Wilson has not reached to shine with the Giants. Having played just three games, the 37-year-old star completed just 65 passes for 110 attempts in 778 yards. It does not finish there as the has 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. After his unstable showdown, fans requested a change in the QB1 spot, trying to change the dynamic of the team.

In an unexpected decision, head coach Brian Daboll has opted to make a bold quarterback change, placing his trust in rookie Jaxson Dart. It’s noteworthy that this transition wasn’t prompted by an injury to the incumbent quarterback, Russell, but was a calculated technical choice. By betting for Dart to the lineup, the Giants aim to invigorate the team’s dynamics and boost offensive efficiency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson reacts in surprising way after being benched by the Giants

As a seasoned NFL veteran, Russell Wilson commands respect from fans and peers alike. Yet the notion of benching him for a rookie quarterback as a solution to a losing streak might seem disrespectful to some. However, the 37-year-old star responded in a way that defied expectations, catching fans by surprise and showcasing his commitment to the team’s success.

Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants.

Advertisement

According to Ian Rapoport, Russell Wilson embraced head coach Brian Daboll’s decision with professionalism, viewing it as an opportunity rather than a slight. The seasoned quarterback chose to mentor Jaxson Dart this season, showcasing his commitment to the team and the game. Reports suggest Wilson dismissed any notion of seeking a release, affirming that he still has more to contribute to his career on the field.

Advertisement

see also Russell Wilson breaks silence after being benched for Jaxson Dart on the Giants

Despite Russell decided to take on the mentor role, veteran sports journalist Ian Rapoport has identified him as a prime candidate for trade before the looming November 4 deadline. While a move is not set in stone, Wilson’s wealth of experience might lure teams in search of a reliable starter, offering the Giants a golden opportunity to revamp their roster.