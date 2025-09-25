Malik Nabers breaks silence on Giants QB role competition between Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants find themselves at a crossroads after starting the 2025 NFL season 0-3. Quarterback Russell Wilson has been benched following a modest performance, and Jaxson Dart will take over the position. Wide receiver Malik Nabers, a key weapon for the team, shared his thoughts on the quarterback changes.

Wilson’s starting role was never guaranteed, as head coach Brian Daboll gave the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback the opportunity to start, making it clear that competition for the position would be fierce.

Dart will now be the new quarterback tasked with turning the Giants’ turbulent start around. Amid the positional changes around him, Nabers remains an essential part of New York’s offense heading into the next game.

Nabers’ opinion on the QB changes

“Process is, I’ve got a job to do. My job is to run routes, catch the ball no matter who’s throwing me the football. Like I said, the decision wasn’t up to me. Like I said, I’ve still got a job to do, go play football,” wide receiver Nabers said, according to a transcript from the team’s official website.

Nabers emphasized that, even though the quarterback change is not in his hands, his focus remains the same: to perform his role on the field. He also noted that all the quarterbacks who have played for the Giants share the intention of getting him involved in the game.

Will Nabers play in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season?

Nabers has not been at his best physically over the past week. A shoulder injury kept him out of Wednesday’s practice, but the young wide receiver expressed optimism about participating in the upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.