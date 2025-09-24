Russell Wilson breaks silence after being benched for Jaxson Dart on the Giants

There’s no doubt the start of the NFL season hasn’t gone as expected for the New York Giants — especially after the excitement surrounding the arrival of Russell Wilson. Following a disappointing 0–3 start, Brian Daboll has made a bold move: the Giants will open Week 4 with Jaxson Dart as the starting quarterback against the Chargers.

While it was a move that could have been anticipated, the veteran quarterback wasn’t expecting it. That said, the level of play — not just from him, but from the entire team — was undeniably poor through the first three games.

Following the head coach’s confirmation that the former Ole Miss quarterback will start next weekend, Wilson took to social media to share his thoughts — posting an interesting quote in response.

“‘And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.’ Romans 8:28,” the QB stated via @DangeRussWilson.

Keep working hard

It’s hard to believe that a player of Russell Wilson’s caliber — even with a Super Bowl title under his belt — would be replaced on any team. However, Brian Daboll has decided to move forward with Dart, and the former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback knows he must stay ready in case his number is called.

“Life is about response. I can control two things – that’s my attitude and my gratitude,” he firmly stated to the press.

What’s next for the Giants?

With the main goal of bouncing back as soon as possible and slowly starting to stack wins, here are the upcoming games the Giants have ahead of them:

