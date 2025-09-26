Justin Herbert receives bad update from Chargers regarding key weapon’s status ahead of Week 4 game vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-0 to start the season and have looked as one of the top teams in the NFL. As Justin Herbert starts to establish himself as an MVP contender, his team will face the New York Giants in Week 4 and they might not have a weapon.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers won’t have tight end Will Dissly for their game versus the Giants. Hence, it’s time for rookie Oronde Gadsden and Tyler Conklin to step up as Herbert’s tight end.

The Chargers have been one of the best offenses in the NFL so far but, thankfully for them, tight ends aren’t heavily used as receivers. On Jim Harbaugh’s offense, tight ends are used more as a blocking assett.

The Chargers have a stacked WR room

Not only are tight ends more blockers, but it’s also because the Chargers wide receiver room is absolutely stacked. Ladd McConkey is in his second year, Keenan Allen returned to the team better than ever and Quentin Johnston is blossoming in front of our very eyes into one of the best deep threats in the NFL.

Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quentin Johnston has 234 yards and three touchdowns, Keenan Allen has 194 yards and three touchdowns and Ladd McConkey 163 yards. The scary part is that McConkey is supposedly the best of the three, so his awakening is coming. You know Herbert will look to feed him.

Harbaugh is facing a rookie QB

Jim Harbaugh is the coach tasked to create a ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment for rookie QB Jaxson Dart. The Giants just benched Wilson to give their rookie a chance and let’s just say Harbaugh is not fond of rookie QBs.

Harbaugh is 8-2 against rookie quarterbacks and 4-0 in 2024. The Chargers are the third-best scoring defense in the NFL. In other words, Dart is getting thrown to the Wolves and Harbaugh has no mercy.