Will Howard offers insight on QB Aaron Rodgers’ pending decision with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep waiting as Aaron Rodgers continues to weigh his future in the NFL. The veteran is still a free agent and has yet to decide whether he will join Pittsburgh or retire for the 2026 season.

Will Howard recently offered a unique perspective on the situation, revealing that he has remained in close contact with Rodgers throughout the process. Speaking to TribLIVE, Howard said: “I’m good friends with Aaron. We stay in touch. I try to talk to him as regularly as I can and keep up with him as a friend, and be here for him if he wants to talk. I’m sure he’ll make a decision when he’s ready.”

Howard’s comments add a personal layer to what has otherwise been a slow-moving decision. Rather than focusing strictly on football, the young quarterback emphasized support and patience, reinforcing the idea that the Super Bowl champion quarterback is operating entirely on his own timeline.

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Will Howard or Aaron Rodgers for the Steelers?

While the tone inside the locker room appears calm, the broader reality for the Steelers remains uncertain. They don’t have a definitive answer from Rodgers, and that lack of resolution continues to shape offseason planning. The 2026 Draft is imminent in Pittsburgh.

At this stage, the Steelers’ quarterback room includes Howard and Mason Rudolph, a group that raises questions about the team’s ceiling if Rodgers ultimately chooses not to sign. The longer the decision stretches, the more attention remains fixed on the veteran quarterback.

For now, all signs point to patience. Howard’s insight suggests that communication remains open, but the final call rests solely with Rodgers, and the Steelers can do little more than wait.