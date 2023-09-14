Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury and is out for the season with the New York Jets. The quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon against the Bills and, as a consequence, Zach Wilson will take over.

No one expected Rodgers’ adventure would only last four plays. This was supposed to be a Super Bowl caliber roster after the future Hall of Famer decided to leave Green Bay.

Zach Wilson was a the No.2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he never lived up to the expectations and that’s why the Jets went for Rodgers. Now, it’s time for redemption.

Zach Wilson doesn’t feel pressure replacing Aaron Rodgers

Zach Wilson is getting ready for his first game as a starter in the 2023 season against the Dallas Cowboys. “One step at a time. One play at a time. I think it’s trusting the guys around me. They’ve shown this week how explosive and dynamic they are. Also relying on the good defense we have.”

In fact, Wilson believes he doesn’t have to regain his teammates’ confidence even after all the criticism received in the previous two years. “I don’t think I need to think of it like that. I think how I can go out there and play football will earn that trust back from those guys. I would say I have a very good relationship with everybody in this locker room. I would always feel the guys in this locker room have my back just like I’ve got their back.”

Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson said the young quarterback has full support inside the locker room. Though Aaron Rodgers is a legend, the Jets believe they have the pieces to go the distance.

“Sometimes it can seem like the world is against you, but it’s never really the case. We’ve always got our guys backs. We always want to make sure we’ve got our brothers’ back. If he doesn’t know that (Wilson), then I’m doing my job wrong. I want to make sure I give him all the empowerment in the world. I know all the others guys feel the same about it.