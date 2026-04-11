The Pittsburgh Penguins confirmed that Sidney Crosby will not play today against the Washington Capitals, removing one of the biggest storylines from what was expected to be a marquee matchup.

The veteran captain is listed as day to day with a lower-body injury, and his absence immediately changes the tone of a game that carried significant historical intrigue. Fans had circled the date as a possible final head-to-head meeting between Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, two of the defining players of their generation.

Crosby’s absence is particularly notable given the significance of Penguins vs Capitals matchups over the past two decades. Games between Pittsburgh and Washington have frequently centered on the rivalry between Crosby and Ovechkin, who helped define the NHL’s modern era. With both players nearing the later stages of their careers, every potential meeting now carries added weight. However, the priority for the Pens is the Stanley Cup playoffs.

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Have Penguins clinched a spot in NHL playoffs?

Yes. The Penguins have already clinched a playoff berth and secured second place in the Metropolitan Division. That positioning gives Pittsburgh some flexibility to rest key players, which likely factored into the decision to hold Sidney Crosby out.

Locking in second place also provides clarity for Pittsburgh’s playoff path. The Penguins can now focus on recovery, lineup experimentation, and maintaining rhythm without risking long-term setbacks. It’s important to remember they’ll have home-ice advantage in the first round.

As a result, while today’s game loses the potential Crosby versus Ovechkin storyline, the bigger picture favors caution. The Penguins are focused on entering the postseason at full strength, even if that means fans must wait for another opportunity to see one more chapter in one of the NHL’s most iconic rivalries.

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Who is out for Penguins vs Capitals?

The Penguins released a broader injury update that sidelined several key contributors. Crosby is joined by Ben Kindel (upper-body), Evgeni Malkin (upper-body), Bryan Rust (lower-body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper-body), Erik Karlsson (lower-body), and Kris Letang (upper-body), all listed as day to day. Connor Dewar (lower-body) will also miss the game and is considered week to week.