Alex Ovechkin reaches 900 career goals, setting unprecedented NHL record with Capitals

Once again, Alex Ovechkin has made NHL history with the Washington Capitals. Following his goal against the St. Louis Blues, the Russian goal machine became the first ever to score 900 times in the league.

There is no shortage of icons in The City of Monuments, but Ovechkin keeps adding to his legacy in Washington D.C. Leading the Capitals on almost every category all-time, Ovi is still defying Father Time with strong outings in the 2025-26 NHL season.

With his goal against the Blues, Ovechkin extended his lead over the rest of the NHL on the all-time scoring leaderboard. Not only is he the first player to crack the 900-goal club, but no other active skater has even reached the 700 mark. Sidney Crosby ranks second among active players with 634 goals.

One item left

Ovechkin already boasts the most goals and points in Capitals history, but there is one pending task. Nicklas Backstrom holds the lead for most assists all-time (762), but the Russian machine is closing in. As it stands in the 2025-26 NHL season, the former first overall pick in 2004 registers 731 assists. He needs 32 more apples to snag the only crown left for the taking in The District.

Alex Ovechkin at American Airlines Center on October 28, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

In order to achieve that, Ovechkin would have to improve his production from a season back. Last campaign, he recorded 29 assists. However, the 2024-25 NHL season was mostly driven by his pursuit for Wayne Gretzky’s goal-record. Now, he might have another goal in mind—one that involves moving the puck around to his teammates in Washington.

Recording over 31 assists is very plausible for Ovechkin, though. Leaving out the current campaign, Ovechkin averages 36.3 assists per season in his NHL career. Therefore, him accomplishing yet another milestone in the 2025-26 season is still well within reach. Moreover, Ovi tallied 5 assists in the opening 10 games of the year, so he is on pace to record around 40 apples.