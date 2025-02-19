Connor Bedard voices strong reminder to Anders Sorensen, Blackhawks teammates as NHL resumes

The Chicago Blackhawks returned to the ice at the team’s practice facilities ahead of the NHL resuming its regular season after the 4 Nations Face-Off. As the Hawks battle through a very discouraging campaign, star Connor Bedard sent his teammates and interim coach Anders Sorensen a very firm reminder.

It’s been a tough NHL season for the Blackhawks and their fans. The team sits at the bottom of the standings, and while the rebuild shows promise for the future, fans in the Windy City would certainly love to see some success in the meantime.

Although many Blackhawks fans wanted Bedard to be named to Team Canada’s roster for the in-season competition, others are thankful he got the chance to recharge and be back to close out his sophomore season in the league.

Bedard’s NHL journey has been challenging so far, as he’s been given the enormous task of carrying the faith of all of Chi-Town to lead the Original Six franchise back to its glory days. While many are eager to move on from this disastrous season, Bedard delivered a firm reminder to Sorensen and the rest of the locker room.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up against the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center on January 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

‘‘I’m not looking to next year,’’ Bedard admitted, per Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘But if we have a really good stretch here in the next bit and you feel good about yourself and our group going into summer and going into next year, that’s big.’’

Bedard’s statement to Team Canada

Bedard was one of the biggest names left off Team Canada’s roster by head coach Jon Cooper and GM Don Sweeney, in a decision that raised many eyebrows around the NHL. However, the intense physicality displayed during the 4 Nations games, may have backed Hockey Canada’s decision.

Though frustrated with the decision and with himself due to his slow start to the season, Bedard showed great maturity on his comments about Team Canada’s decision. As he returned to Chicago’s practices, Bedard voiced an honest statement about the tournament.

“You always want to play for your country,” Bedard stated, per Sportsnet. “I’m watching as a fan now but if you ask anyone in the league they’d want to be on the teams playing for their country. I’m just kind of watching and seeing the little things in how they play and that helps.”

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to the red carpet prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center on October 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Aiming for Gold medal

Bedard’s absence during the 4 Nations as fuel and motivation to make the True North’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano which will take place during the NHL season in February.