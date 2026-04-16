Connor Bedard voices ultimatum for Blackhawks as contract talks have him carefree

A new era of Chicago Blackhawks hockey is starting after the 2025-26 NHL season. At least, Connor Bedard hopes so. The former first overall selection in 2023 made something clear to the organization, as he is set to sign a long-term extension in the offseason.

Although Bedard could put up some resistance to the Blackhawks’ ideal contract, all signs indicate the two parties should agree on a new deal without any hiccups. However, Bedard wants to see progress in Chicago. As he cleared out his locker at the United Center, Bedard dropped a bold statement for the organization and his teammates to listen.

“This has to be the last year of not playing until the end of the year, not playing for something in the playoff standings,” Bedard said, via Ben Pope of Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s on us as individuals. I take a lot of responsibility for that. I feel like we can all just pull with the same rope.”

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While putting everybody in Chicago on notice, Bedard didn’t distance himself from the root of the problem for the Blackhawks. The 20-year-old center made sure to own up to his responsibility. Chicago is in need of a captain, and even after yet another disheartening NHL season, Bedard is showing he has the qualities of one.

Connor Bedard at Wrigley Field prior to the 2024 NHL Winter Classic

Bedard is set for an extension

The Blackhawks are heading for a long offseason after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight NHL season. This time around there’s an elephant in the room in Chi-city. Bedard’s entry-level contract (three years, $2.85 million) will come to an end, and the 20-year-old will become a restricted free agent (RFA).

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With absolutely no risk of losing him, the Hawks can take their time to find a deal that hits the sweet spot for both the franchise and Bedard’s camp. After spending his first three seasons on a $950,000 AAV contract, Bedard’s net worth will finally take off.

Bedard on contract talks

Negotiations shouldn’t drag on too long, but even if they do, Bedard is showing he couldn’t be bothered to stress about it. That aspect of the business has him carefree. The future captain of the Blackhawks has enough on his plate trying to help the on-ice product improve.

“Honestly, I haven’t thought about it once this year. I know I want to be here. We’ll get it done soon. I don’t think, if it’s not done in a month, there’s any worry,” Bedard admitted, via Ben Pope.

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Bedard’s numbers

With a 75-point (30 G, 45 A) season in 2025–26, Bedard reached the 200-point mark in his career. He accomplished the feat in just his third season in the league. Betting on himself in a contract year, Bedard proved his talent once again. He did go through a slump in his sophomore year, but the team did him little to no favors.

Bedard won’t ever call out his teammates, but it goes without saying in the Windy City. The Blackhawks must spend in free agency to surround Bedard with talent. If not, it will be yet another long year for fans in Chicago, with Bedard being left out to dry and asked to carry an entire organization on his back.

When it comes to Bedard, the talent has always been there, and now it’s out there for everybody in the league to see. It’s up to the Hawks to help their franchise savior out for once.

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