Connor Bedard could put up resistance to the Blackhawks’ ideal contract extension

Connor Bedard‘s two-point night during the over the San Jose Sharks in the regular-season finale reminded the Chicago Blackhawks of what’s really important. As a lesson-filled 2025-26 NHL season came to an end in Chicago, so will Bedard’s three-year, $2.85 million entry-level contract. While boosting the talent pool in Windy City is a main issue, re-signing Bedard is the top priority for GM Kyle Davidson—who was re-signed himself—and the rest of the front office.

All signs indicate both sides are favoring a quick resolution to the contract negotiations. However, Bedard’s camp may complicate things if they are only willing to accept a certain term on the next contract. The money side of the deal seems to be the one that will be agreed to more easily and quickly.

“The Hawks would love to secure Bedard for eight years. That probably is the most likely outcome, but [Bedard’s] camp could push for a five-year deal,” as reported on Chicago Sun-Times. “That would give him an opportunity for an even bigger payday as an unrestricted 26-year-old, for example.“

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Time is of the essence

If the Blackhawks want to re-sign Bedard to a league-max eight-year contract, they must move fast. The NHL‘s new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the league and the Players’ Association (NHLPA) will be in effect starting Sept. 16. From that date onwards, the maximum term on a contract will go down to seven years.

Connor Bedard arrives at UBS Arena

Based on Bedard and the Blackhawks’ comments on the situation, it’d be surprising if his extension took that long. However, anything can happen. If the Blackhawks lowball Bedard’s camp, negotiations may dry up, and it could take until the start of training camp for both sides to reach an agreement. If that’s the case, Chicago’s ideal eight-year extension could be off the table.

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Regardless of the exact term and salary details, there is little to no chance that Bedard doesn’t sign a long-term contract with the Hawks prior to the start of the 2026-27 NHL season. Bedard will become a restricted free agent (RFA) and he isn’t eligible for arbitration, so there’s really no fear in Chicago that a deal will be agreed to.

Bedard’s value went up

Bedard bet on himself. The former first overall pick in 2023 was eligible to sign an extension starting July 1, 2025. However, he opted to kick the can on negotiations and play on a contract year in the 2025–26 campaign. The move paid off, as Bedard recorded career highs in goals, assists, and points (30, 45, and 75, respectively).

Bedard’s rise was the main item on a very short list of positive takeaways for the Hawks in a season that saw them finish second-to-last in the league. As a result, Bedard’s value has only increased. Reports suggest his next contract’s average annual value (AAV) will be in the $13.5–15 million range, earning him a seat at the table of the best-paid players in the league—deservedly so.

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Connor Bedard: In his captain era

With his next contract in Chi-City, Bedard will likely also receive another distinction. The Blackhawks saw the captaincy vacated after Nick Foligno was traded to the Minnesota Wild, and there’s little doubt that Bedard will become the 37th captain in franchise history.