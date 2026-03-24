Connor Bedard shares excitement about Anton Frondell joining him on the Blackhawks

The wait is over. Anton Frondell will make his NHL debut with Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. As Chicago takes on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont Park, the former third overall pick in 2025 will make his first appearance in North America.

“We know [Frondell is] a special talent. From everything you hear, super hard worker, super great guy, so I’m just excited to have him over. He’s going to be a good player for us,” Connor Bedard commented on his newest teammate Anton Frondell, via The Athletic’s Scott Powers.

Frondell joined the Blackhawks after his team (Djurgardens IF) back in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) was eliminated from the playoffs. With his season in Europe over, the Hawks decided it was time to fly the 18-year-old across the Atlantic and have him join the squad. Frondell is coming off a 28-point season in the SHL, in which he scored 20 goals and assisted 8 others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will Frondell play with in debut?

Although Jeff Blashill initially dodged a question about Bedard and Frondell potentially playing together, the decision has now been confirmed. The Blackhawks are investing in their young duo right from the get-go.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Frondell will make his NHL debut alongside Bedard and Ryan Greene on the first line. With an average age of 20, the Hawks are now tied with the Sharks for the youngest top forward unit in the league.

Advertisement

see also Connor Bedard's net worth: How much money does the Chicago Blackhawks player have?

What this means for the Blackhawks

This shows just how highly the organization thinks of the Swedish rookie. However, a more pessimistic perspective could see this lineup move as an indicator of how shallow Chicago’s talent depth is. Frondell has yet to take his rookie lap in the league, and he’s already considered a top-liner. Either way, Bedard will welcome him with open arms.

Advertisement

Since he arrived in Chicago, ‘Bedsy’ has yet to be surrounded by top talent, and Frondell has all the tools and potential to become an elite NHLer. The game against the Islanders could be historic. Perhaps it’s the first outing of an alliance that will make much noise in the Windy City.

If the sun ever comes up again at the United Center, it’ll likely be with Bedard and Frondell leading the way. Now, Blackhawks fans finally get to see them together on the ice.

Advertisement