Blackhawks’ Jeff Blashill dodges question about Connor Bedard and Anton Frondell

Anton Frondell is on his way to join Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks for the home stretch of the 2025-26 NHL season. However, Jeff Blashill’s cryptic answer when asked if Frondell would play alongside Bedard could signal trouble. Needless to say, fans didn’t exactly love Blashill’s response.

“[Frondell] will be with a good player,” Blashill limited himself to answer, as reported by Kalen Lumpkins of Chicago Tribune.

Blashill may as well have said nothing. As much as the Blackhawks have struggled, calling his players bad would be like shooting himself in the foot multiple times for the head coach. Thus, his answer leaves every possibility on the table.

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Where will Frondell play on Blackhawks?

Frondell could join Bedard on the top unit right away, or he might be placed on the fourth line, having to earn his top-six opportunities by spending time on the bottom unit. Either way, Hawks fans are excited to watch Frondell, and they’ll be very disappointed if he isn’t given good opportunities right out of the gate.

Anton Frondell after being drafted by the Blackhawks

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For Bedard, the former first overall pick in 2023 has been dreading for a linemate he can build chemistry with. For as long as he’s been with the Blackhawks, Bedard’s line has constantly shifted. He’s seen linemates come and go, and has yet to center a line with true first-line talents around him.

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see also Connor Bedard's net worth: How much money does the Chicago Blackhawks player have?

Frondell—the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL entry Draft—could be just that. Still, Blashill is playing his cards close to the chest. Whether the Swedish rookie will join Bedard or another line, it all remains up in the air.

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Frondell’s numbers

Only an 18-year-old, Frondell has put up very exciting numbers in the SHL. The teenager tallies 28 points (20 goals and 8 assists) in 43 games this season. Despite playing in a physical league, the 6’1” center has held his ground, and has given Chicago reason to believe he can make the leap to the NHL.

SurveyOn which line should Frondell play in Chicago? On which line should Frondell play in Chicago? already voted 0 people

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