Connor McDavid could be giving Oilers less time than originally expected

Ever since Connor McDavid put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season, the countdown has been on for the franchise to win a Stanley Cup and convince its captain to stay long term.

However, the soap opera in Oil Country may have led to confusion, and the timer may have been set wrong. According to a report circulating around the league, there is a chance the Oilers mistimed their championship window. As a result, Edmonton could have even less time left with McDavid than previously thought.

“I think the Connor McDavid [Stanley Cup] window is one year,” Ryan Rishaug stated on TSN. “Everybody talks about two years left on his deal. [But] the inflection point is next summer.”

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Oilers are in trouble

Coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were in for a rude awakening at the hands of the Anaheim Ducks. Edmonton hadn’t been bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2021, but in more ways than one, it feels like the Oilers are back to square one.

Connor McDavid at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Kris Knoblauch has been fired, and the organization is already stumbling out of the gate in its coaching search. To make matters worse, reports indicate McDavid’s Oilers are completely blocked from reaching Bruce Cassidy, who is believed to be the franchise’s top candidate.

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Perhaps this is the kind of adversity McDavid and company need to rediscover their edge and emerge as a different team next season. That may be wishful thinking, though. One thing is clear: if Edmonton can’t turn the tide, an even bigger storm could brew along the banks of the North Saskatchewan River.

McDavid could ask for trade

If McDavid believes the organization takes another step backward in 2026-27, he could very well request a trade ahead of the 2027-28 campaign. He’ll be entering the final year of his contract by then, and it’s safe to assume he’d prefer the security of a long-term deal in case of injury. Whether he’d want to sign that contract in the Gateway to the North, however, is another question entirely. For the time being, most analysts would bet against it.

What was once viewed as a two-year championship window may instead prove to have been a one-year lease. The outlook is far from encouraging. The organization still hasn’t addressed the issues that have repeatedly cost McDavid a Stanley Cup—namely its lack of depth up front and on the blue line, along with the absence of a playoff-proven goaltender.

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The Oilers also have no certainty behind the bench heading into next season, while the front office appears to be operating on borrowed time. Perhaps Stan Bowman and company have only as much time as McDavid is willing to give them. Needless to say, if the 2026-27 campaign truly is Edmonton’s last chance to convince its captain to stay, it’s off to an awful start.